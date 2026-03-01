American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $256,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.57. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $590.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

