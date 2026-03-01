NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.2%

NVDA opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

