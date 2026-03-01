The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.
Home Depot News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats, revenue and dividend hike — Home Depot topped Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue), reported positive comparable‑store sales, and approved a 1.3% dividend increase, signaling management confidence in cash flow. Does Home Depot’s Modest 2026 Outlook And Dividend Hike Reframe The Tech‑And‑Pro Story For HD?
- Positive Sentiment: Pro/customer mix is protecting results — Professional contractors are driving resilience in sales (Pro-focused initiatives, SRS integration and trade services are improving stickiness and margins versus DIY). Home Depot’s Pro Ecosystem Shows Resilience in Soft Market
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is increasing — Several firms have raised price targets and some analysts (including TD Cowen coverage) kept or added bullish ratings, giving the stock upward momentum. Home Depot: Pro-Focused Growth and Acquisition Integration Position FY26 as an Inflection Year Supporting a Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Recent price‑target upgrades — Firms including Stifel, Daiwa and others nudged up targets post‑earnings, providing technical and sentiment support for the shares. Home Depot price target raised to $375 from $350 at Stifel
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is modest — Management gave conservative FY26 sales/EPS guidance (low‑single‑digit sales growth, flat to low single‑digit EPS growth) and plans ~15 new store openings, which tempers upside until the housing cycle improves. Does Home Depot’s Modest 2026 Outlook And Dividend Hike Reframe The Tech‑And‑Pro Story For HD?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/housing headwinds weigh on sentiment — High mortgage rates and low existing‑home turnover (“lock‑in” effect) are keeping big discretionary remodel projects on hold, which has driven short‑term investor caution and prior sell‑offs. Jim Cramer Wonders Why People Are Selling Home Depot (HD) Shares
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
