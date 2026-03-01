The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

