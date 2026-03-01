Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,508 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $134,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $210.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

