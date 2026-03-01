Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock Price

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCT. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT opened at $6.31 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.05.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. PureCycle Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,185.10% and a negative return on equity of 170.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 212,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting PureCycle Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting PureCycle Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a 2026 commercial ramp with a pipeline of 170+ projects and expanded compounding capabilities — this supports future revenue growth and scale potential.

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept an "overweight" rating on PCT and lowered its price target from $16 to $14 — the cut is modest relative to the stock's current price and keeps a sizable upside thesis intact.

Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its Q4 and FY2025 results and a corporate update with accompanying slide deck — the materials include operational detail and guidance context investors will parse for cadence of plant ramps and cash needs.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: EPS of ($0.42) missed the consensus (-$0.25) and revenue ~$2.7M fell well short of the ~$6.4M estimate — the larger loss and weak top line created immediate downside pressure.

Negative Sentiment: High trading volume and intraday selling reflect investor concern about near-term cash flow and execution risk as the company ramps facilities — expect volatility until clearer production and revenue traction is demonstrated.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

