Franklin Myers Sells 8,636 Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,430.19 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.54 and its 200-day moving average is $958.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More.

Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record earnings, dividend raise and upgrades — management raised the quarterly dividend (now $0.70), free cash flow exceeded $1B for 2025, and firms including Zacks and DA Davidson have moved to bullish ratings/targets, supporting upside in analyst expectations. Read More.

Record earnings, dividend raise and upgrades — management raised the quarterly dividend (now $0.70), free cash flow exceeded $1B for 2025, and firms including Zacks and DA Davidson have moved to bullish ratings/targets, supporting upside in analyst expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center/AI tailwind and positive coverage — multiple outlets highlight FIX’s fast growth from tech customers (~45% of revenue) and modular/building electrical work as durable growth drivers, underpinning higher price targets from brokers. Read More.

Data‑center/AI tailwind and positive coverage — multiple outlets highlight FIX’s fast growth from tech customers (~45% of revenue) and modular/building electrical work as durable growth drivers, underpinning higher price targets from brokers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stock‑split discussion — commentators note a potential split could improve retail accessibility but would be cosmetic (no change to fundamentals). Read More.

Stock‑split discussion — commentators note a potential split could improve retail accessibility but would be cosmetic (no change to fundamentals). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — multiple insiders (including the CEO, CFO and several directors) sold large blocks of shares totaling millions of dollars, which can create short‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider selling this week — multiple insiders (including the CEO, CFO and several directors) sold large blocks of shares totaling millions of dollars, which can create short‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near‑term execution risk — FIX is trading at elevated multiples after the rally; 2026 will require sustaining very tough year‑over‑year comps after nearly doubling EPS in 2025, which raises execution expectations. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.