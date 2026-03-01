MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $66,600,360.09 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 53,509 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $13,381,530.72.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $789,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,123 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.32, for a total transaction of $19,655,774.36.

On Friday, February 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $15,006,792.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 57,827 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.32, for a total transaction of $13,896,984.64.

On Friday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $23,585,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total value of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $256.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. TD Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

