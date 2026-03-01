BTIG Research Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $8.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 149.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORGO. Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Organogenesis Stock Down 13.2%

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $407.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Organogenesis had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $225.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,565,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,137.74. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,854,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 1,997,038 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Intrepid Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 376,623 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Organogenesis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results — Organogenesis reported Q4 revenue of $225.6M (big beat) and EPS that topped estimates, with strong gross‑profit and operating‑profit expansion and materially higher operating cash flow. This explains recent upside in sentiment from the quarter’s beat. Organogenesis Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Q4 results — Organogenesis reported Q4 revenue of $225.6M (big beat) and EPS that topped estimates, with strong gross‑profit and operating‑profit expansion and materially higher operating cash flow. This explains recent upside in sentiment from the quarter’s beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price‑target adjustment — BTIG trimmed its target from $9.00 to $8.00 but maintained a Buy rating, still implying substantial upside from today’s price. This keeps some analyst support but signals more cautious optimism. BTIG Price Target Update via Benzinga

Analyst price‑target adjustment — BTIG trimmed its target from $9.00 to $8.00 but maintained a Buy rating, still implying substantial upside from today’s price. This keeps some analyst support but signals more cautious optimism. Negative Sentiment: Weak FY‑2026 guidance — management issued revenue guidance of $350M–$420M for FY‑2026, well below consensus (~$543M). The large gap between the outlook and street expectations is the primary driver of the stock weakening today. FY‑2026 Guidance and Earnings Release (MarketBeat)

Weak FY‑2026 guidance — management issued revenue guidance of $350M–$420M for FY‑2026, well below consensus (~$543M). The large gap between the outlook and street expectations is the primary driver of the stock weakening today. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows — notable insider selling (reported large insider sales) and mixed institutional activity (some large redemptions/position cuts) may add selling pressure or indicate some investors are booking gains after the strong quarter. QuiverQuant Coverage of Q4 Results & Insider Activity

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

