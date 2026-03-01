Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Papa John’s International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 41.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 342.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

