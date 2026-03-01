Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $86.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Marriott Vacations Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott Vacations Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Marriott Vacations Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Marriott Vacations targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Raised FY‑2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer‑term buy case. Marriott Vacations Q4 Review

Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer‑term buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (≈14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available)

Short interest fell meaningfully in February (≈14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available) Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Analyst price target changes

Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Pomerantz investigation

Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness and contract sales slip: revenues slightly missed estimates and contract sales declined year‑over‑year, underscoring execution challenges despite the EPS beat and making some investors cautious. Q4 losses and strategic refocus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.