Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $5.25 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

TROX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -6.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Tronox by 192.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 2,797,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 1,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 801,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 887.3% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 689,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,351 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

