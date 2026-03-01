Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui Purchases 147,000 Shares of W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.63 per share, with a total value of $10,529,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 58,522,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,950,486.62. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $69.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting W.R. Berkley

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Sumitomo/Mitsui made several purchases this week (multiple filings show buys of 153,000 and 147,000 shares at roughly $71.6–$71.7 per share), signaling increased insider/institutional conviction; the recent disclosed buys total roughly $21M across filings. InsiderTrades Alert

Major shareholder Sumitomo/Mitsui made several purchases this week (multiple filings show buys of 153,000 and 147,000 shares at roughly $71.6–$71.7 per share), signaling increased insider/institutional conviction; the recent disclosed buys total roughly $21M across filings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple news outlets and SEC filings confirm the purchases and show Mitsui Sumitomo increasing a very large base position — buying by a >10% owner is often interpreted by the market as a stabilizing/positive signal for the stock. Investing.com Article

Multiple news outlets and SEC filings confirm the purchases and show Mitsui Sumitomo increasing a very large base position — buying by a >10% owner is often interpreted by the market as a stabilizing/positive signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: W.R. Berkley recently declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.09/share; $0.36 annualized, ~0.5% yield) with a low payout ratio — likely supportive but not a major catalyst given the small yield. Yahoo Finance

W.R. Berkley recently declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.09/share; $0.36 annualized, ~0.5% yield) with a low payout ratio — likely supportive but not a major catalyst given the small yield. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions remain mixed-to-cautious: several firms have trimmed price targets and TD Cowen notably cut WRB to a sell with a much lower $55 target — these downgrades cap upside and may keep some traders sidelined. The company also posted a small quarterly EPS miss in late January. MarketBeat Coverage

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

