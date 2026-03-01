Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $141.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.9%
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
More Toll Brothers News
Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers announced a new luxury neighborhood, “Toll Brothers at Audubon,” coming to Magnolia, Texas — an expansion that adds inventory in a high‑demand master‑planned market and supports future revenue. Toll Brothers at Audubon Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Magnolia, Texas
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a new luxury home community “Everly” in Spartanburg, SC — more for‑sale inventory and localized demand exposure that can bolster deliveries in coming quarters. Toll Brothers at Everly New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers is launching the Platinum Heights Collection in South Reno (Ascente by Toll Brothers) and released its final condominium building at Talley Station (Decatur, GA) — continued geographic expansion and product diversification into condos. Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to South Reno, Nevada
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on TOL to $170, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment and giving the stock near‑term support from research upgrades. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Toll Brothers Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $162 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest lift to upside expectations but not a clear buy signal. Citigroup Raises Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and reporting on a Nevada development rollout provide color on execution but are informational rather than catalytic. Toll Brothers Sprints on Unwrapping Nevada Development
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares (~$7.24M at ~$160.42), reducing his stake by ~12.3% — a material insider sale that can be perceived negatively by investors and likely weighed on the stock today. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
