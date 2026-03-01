TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $238.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKO. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

NYSE:TKO opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.84.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

In other TKO Group news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,490. This represents a 38.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,316.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,337.12. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,202 shares of company stock worth $34,316,033. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 558.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Revenue and sponsorship strength: TKO reported record revenue for 2025 with site-fee and sponsorship upside that beat expectations and helped revenue grow ~12% year-over-year.

WWE contribution: WWE generated ~$1.709B in revenue for 2025, a major driver of the company's top-line strength and a key growth engine for TKO.

Analyst optimism: UBS and Pivotal Research raised price targets (UBS to $238, Pivotal to $250) and maintained buy ratings, signaling analyst confidence in medium-term upside.

Earnings details and calls: Management hosted the Q4 call and released a transcript; revenue beat estimates but EPS swung negative versus year-ago earnings, offering mixed fundamental read-throughs.

SEC disclosures: Filings revealed compensation for high-profile talent (e.g., The Rock), useful for modeling talent costs and cash flow but not an immediate market-moving item.

EPS miss and profitability pressure: TKO reported a Q4 loss of $0.08/sh, missing consensus (~$0.12) despite revenue beat, highlighting margin and timing pressures after a year-ago profit.

Lower FY26 revenue guidance: Management guided FY26 revenue to about $5.7–$5.8B versus street ~ $6.0B, introducing downside to near-term estimates and valuation assumptions.

Legal overhangs: Multiple reports detail potential $1B-plus legal actions (Frank Warren / Queensberry vs. Sela and TKO/Zuffa Boxing) that could create material liability, litigation costs and distraction.

Event-specific loss: TKO expects to lose money on the UFC White House Fight — a one-off event loss that pressures near-term cash flow and highlights event margin risk.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

