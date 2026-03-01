Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $262.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UHS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $259.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.86.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $205.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.57%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Universal Health Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

UHS reiterated an FY‑2026 revenue target up to $18.8B and said it will accelerate investments in AI and outpatient expansion — strategic growth initiatives that support longer‑term revenue/earnings upside.

Barclays raised its price target to $268 and kept an overweight rating, indicating at least one major shop sees meaningful upside from current levels.

UHS reported strong operating performance in 2025 (double‑digit margins and higher net income) and management is forecasting additional revenue and earnings gains in 2026 — supportive of valuation over time.

UHS provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $22.64–$24.52 (consensus ~ $23.44) and revenue guidance of $18.4–$18.8B (slightly above consensus), a mixed signal: upside on revenue but a wide EPS band that leaves near‑term expectations ambiguous.

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $229 and moved to a neutral rating — a more cautious stance that partly offsets Barclays' bullish view.

The full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst notes are now public, providing more detail for investors to re‑rate guidance assumptions and margin drivers.

Q4 EPS came in at $5.88 vs. the $5.92 consensus — management cited softer admissions (lower medical care demand) and rising costs, which pressured the quarter despite 9.1% revenue growth.

UHS warned of an approximate $35M earnings hit tied to a new California psychiatric staffing mandate — a tangible near‑term cost that will weigh on margins until absorbed.

Coverage and headlines emphasized the earnings miss and S&P500 pressure, prompting negative headlines and short‑term selling in some outlets.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

