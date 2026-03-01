Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $6.18 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Corning by 9.7% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $224,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $150.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.