Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $6.18 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Corning by 9.7% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $224,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Corning Price Performance
NYSE:GLW opened at $150.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.
Key Corning News
Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup set a new $170 price target for GLW, signaling confidence in Corning’s growth prospects and supporting higher valuation expectations. Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades pushed the stock to a fresh 52‑week high and prompted short‑term buying; one report notes shares trading materially higher following the upgrades. Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: UBS says Nvidia’s strong Q4 results provide a favorable read‑through for Corning (demand in data centers and advanced optics), bolstering expectations for Corning’s end‑market strength. Corning Gets Strong Read Through From Nvidia Results, UBS Says
- Positive Sentiment: A CNBC piece argues Corning’s near‑record price and elevated valuation are justified by durable end‑market demand and improving fundamentals, which may attract momentum investors. Why Corning’s near record stock price and historically expensive valuation are worth it
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) explain the stock’s ~45.9% run since the last earnings report and look at upcoming estimates — useful context but not new catalysts. Why Is Corning (GLW) Up 45.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Another analytical take from Zacks reiterates the same thesis on recent earnings and what to watch next (estimates/guidance). Why Is Corning (GLW) Up 45.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares (~$21.4M) on Feb. 26, reducing his stake by ~15.5% per the SEC filing; insider sales can trigger short‑term caution among investors despite his remaining large holding. SEC Form 4 — Weeks insider sale
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
