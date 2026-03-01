Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Research raised shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Gray Media Trading Down 12.0%

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gray Media has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Gray Media had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 155.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 225,843 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Media during the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gray Media by 36.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,881,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 504,780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Media by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 907,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 441,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gray Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gray Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. raised its price target to $12 and set a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Analyst optimism can support buying interest and sentiment improvement. Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Co. raised its price target to $12 and set a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Analyst optimism can support buying interest and sentiment improvement. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (payable Mar 31; record Mar 13), yielding roughly 5.9% — attractive income for yield-focused investors and a cash-return signal. Dividend Announcement

Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (payable Mar 31; record Mar 13), yielding roughly 5.9% — attractive income for yield-focused investors and a cash-return signal. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped street estimates: adjusted EPS beat (reported loss smaller than expected) and revenue of $792M beat consensus. Management said results exceeded guidance and highlighted strong Q4 execution, which supports near-term fundamentals. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results topped street estimates: adjusted EPS beat (reported loss smaller than expected) and revenue of $792M beat consensus. Management said results exceeded guidance and highlighted strong Q4 execution, which supports near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for detail on ad trends, political/seasonal impacts and cost actions). These materials can clarify drivers but don’t change the headline results. Call Transcript Slide Deck

Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for detail on ad trends, political/seasonal impacts and cost actions). These materials can clarify drivers but don’t change the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to about $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M). Below-consensus forward guidance is the primary negative catalyst and explains downward pressure on the share price.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to about $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M). Below-consensus forward guidance is the primary negative catalyst and explains downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~24% year-over-year and prior-year EPS was much higher; the company is still navigating a post-election/advertising slowdown and structural pressures that may limit near-term upside. Zacks and other outlets highlighted the loss but noted the beat. Zacks Coverage

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) is a U.S.-based broadcasting and digital media company that owns and operates a portfolio of local television stations and associated digital platforms. The company’s core business centers on delivering local news, sports and entertainment programming through its network-affiliated broadcast outlets. In addition to traditional over-the-air distribution, Gray Media supports multi-platform video streaming and on-demand services for audiences across its markets.

Gray Media’s television stations carry network programming from major national broadcasters, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW, and often feature locally produced news and public affairs content.

