First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Stock Position Increased by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,228 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 363,274 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 18.1% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 1.04% of First Solar worth $246,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. India Tariff Article

U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Kalkine Media

Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Wells Fargo/PT Cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Goldman/JPM PT Changes

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. S&P 500 Weekly

Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present.

Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Weak Guidance

Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Negative Sentiment: First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Earnings Risks

First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Wolfe Research Downgrade

Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm opened an investor investigation, introducing potential legal/financial risk and adding to short-term uncertainty. Investor Investigation

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

