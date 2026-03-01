Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,852 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 125.0% during the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

NYSE GLW opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

