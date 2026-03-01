Cache Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cache Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.5% of Cache Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

