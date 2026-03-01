Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:VAC opened at $65.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott Vacations Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Marriott Vacations Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Marriott Vacations targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Raised FY‑2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer‑term buy case. Marriott Vacations Q4 Review

Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer‑term buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (≈14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available)

Short interest fell meaningfully in February (≈14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available) Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Analyst price target changes

Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Pomerantz investigation

Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness and contract sales slip: revenues slightly missed estimates and contract sales declined year‑over‑year, underscoring execution challenges despite the EPS beat and making some investors cautious. Q4 losses and strategic refocus

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.