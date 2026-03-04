CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of CARR opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

