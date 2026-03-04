Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,799 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Bath & Body Works worth $49,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

