CI Investments Inc. Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,843,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,994,000 after buying an additional 1,450,420 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after buying an additional 1,089,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,970,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of TTEK opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

