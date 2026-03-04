234,725 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,048 shares in the company, valued at $40,398,650.64. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.18, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

