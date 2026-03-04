CI Investments Inc. Purchases 5,688 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,596 shares of company stock worth $227,352,014. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $433.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.68. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.