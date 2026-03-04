CI Investments Inc. Purchases 5,688 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build secure, industry‑specific AI agents for mid‑market businesses — a strategic move that leverages Intuit’s financial data and could support product stickiness and revenue expansion. Intuit Anthropic AI Pact Tests Growth Story For Mid Market Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Intuit’s long AI investment and data moat argues the company is positioning to survive competitive “SaaSpocalypse” pressures by partnering with the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic — a narrative that supports confidence in long‑term growth. Living with the LLMs – how Intuit ignores the ‘SaaSpocalypse’
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces (including a Motley Fool buy idea) are promoting INTU as a beaten‑up growth name that may be attractive after the recent pullback — this can draw bargain hunters and momentum buyers. Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy in March While They’re On Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent Morgan Stanley TMT conference presentation transcript provides management commentary and detail that investors can use to reassess guidance and execution but it hasn’t produced a clear market catalyst by itself. INTU Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow signals have been noted in market commentary (a “power inflow” trading signal recently), which likely contributed to short‑term buying interest. Intuit Shares Rise 2% After Key Trading Signal
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets (TD Cowen, Mizuho, RBC, Oppenheimer, BMO, UBS, JPMorgan, Deutsche, Citigroup, etc.), signaling reduced analyst conviction on near‑term valuation and contributing to selling pressure. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply (reported ~40% increase), which increases downside pressure and volatility risk if fundamentals disappoint or guidance is trimmed. Short Interest in Intuit Inc. Rises By 40.0%
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis of the recent drawdown notes a large P/E contraction (~50x to ~27x) and a 35–40% slide from late 2025 highs — reminders that valuation reset and macro/interest‑rate concerns remain key downside risks. Intuit’s 40% Slide: What Went Wrong?
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,596 shares of company stock worth $227,352,014. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
INTU opened at $433.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.68. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
