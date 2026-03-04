Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,526 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

