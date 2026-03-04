CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,860 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $465.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.05 and a 200-day moving average of $539.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $628.92.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

