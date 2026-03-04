Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Local property investment — A Southbank Hotel by Marriott is undertaking a $2 million upgrade, signaling continued refurbishment and franchise-level capex that can support RevPAR and brand strength in that market. Southbank Hotel Upgrade

Local property investment — A Southbank Hotel by Marriott is undertaking a $2 million upgrade, signaling continued refurbishment and franchise-level capex that can support RevPAR and brand strength in that market. Positive Sentiment: Momentum commentary — Coverage noting that Marriott has sustained stock growth highlights investor confidence in the company’s recovery, earnings guidance and brand portfolio performance, supporting near-term demand for MAR shares. Marriott Sustains Stock Growth

Momentum commentary — Coverage noting that Marriott has sustained stock growth highlights investor confidence in the company’s recovery, earnings guidance and brand portfolio performance, supporting near-term demand for MAR shares. Positive Sentiment: Options market activity — Recent analysis of options flow shows elevated trading interest in MAR, which can increase liquidity and signal directional bets by sophisticated traders (both bullish and bearish), often amplifying near-term price moves. Options Trading Trends

Options market activity — Recent analysis of options flow shows elevated trading interest in MAR, which can increase liquidity and signal directional bets by sophisticated traders (both bullish and bearish), often amplifying near-term price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Music/ticketing antitrust trial not directly related — A DOJ opening in the Ticketmaster/Live Nation antitrust case underscores wider regulatory attention on platform monopolies, but it does not directly involve Marriott; may be watched for broader antitrust enforcement tone. DOJ Ticketmaster Trial

Music/ticketing antitrust trial not directly related — A DOJ opening in the Ticketmaster/Live Nation antitrust case underscores wider regulatory attention on platform monopolies, but it does not directly involve Marriott; may be watched for broader antitrust enforcement tone. Neutral Sentiment: Industry demand signal — Conference coverage (Questex Vibe) shows strong franchise and on-premise beverage engagement at recent industry events, a positive barometer for hotel F&B and group demand but not company-specific. Questex Vibe Conference

Industry demand signal — Conference coverage (Questex Vibe) shows strong franchise and on-premise beverage engagement at recent industry events, a positive barometer for hotel F&B and group demand but not company-specific. Negative Sentiment: U.K. competition probe — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation into Hilton, IHG and Marriott over possible sharing of competitively sensitive data via STR/CoStar. This is the most material regulatory overhang: findings could lead to remedies, fines or changes to pricing/analytics practices that affect group pricing and revenue management. UK Competition Probe

U.K. competition probe — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation into Hilton, IHG and Marriott over possible sharing of competitively sensitive data via STR/CoStar. This is the most material regulatory overhang: findings could lead to remedies, fines or changes to pricing/analytics practices that affect group pricing and revenue management. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory headlines — Multiple outlets report the CMA is scrutinizing information sharing (including CoStar/STR), increasing legal and compliance uncertainty for Marriott and peers as the probe develops. CMA Probes Coverage

Broader regulatory headlines — Multiple outlets report the CMA is scrutinizing information sharing (including CoStar/STR), increasing legal and compliance uncertainty for Marriott and peers as the probe develops. Negative Sentiment: Travel-sector sensitivity to geopolitics — Recent market weakness tied to Middle East developments hit travel names hard and at times put Marriott among the day’s weaker S&P 500 members, showing how macro/geopolitical shocks can pressure occupancy and bookings. Geopolitical Impact on Travel Stocks

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $335.91 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,000. The trade was a 36.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.