Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Position Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,372,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,041,000 after buying an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,279,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $303.07 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $275.60 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

