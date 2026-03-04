First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Universal Technical Institute worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 191,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,795,147.20. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 60,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $2,098,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 430,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,014.25. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

