Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,200 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $364.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target: Jefferies raised its price target to $450 and kept a “buy” rating, giving FDX additional buy-side institutional momentum and signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Jefferies adjusts price target

Positive Sentiment: Tariff-refund upside: FedEx was an early mover suing for refunds after the Supreme Court struck down prior emergency tariffs — management says it could be eligible for roughly $1B and has pledged to return refunds to customers, a potential one-time boost and goodwill generator. FedEx tariff lawsuits

Positive Sentiment: Momentum/earnings track record: Analysts and market pieces cite strong recent earnings surprises, improving trade volumes (especially China–U.S.), and strategic initiatives that helped a 20% surge in February — these fundamentals support continued upside if execution holds. Why did FedEx surge

Neutral Sentiment: Tariff landscape evolving: The Supreme Court ruling voided prior IEEPA tariffs and the administration reissued narrower tariffs under a different statute — this lowers effective rates but creates timing/clarity issues around extensions and refund mechanics. Tariff relief analysis

Neutral Sentiment: Refund process complexity: Importers and others are filing large numbers of claims in the Court of International Trade, which could slow or complicate payouts and prolong uncertainty about timing and amounts. Tariff-refund seekers flock

Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational risk: FedEx's lawsuit and public commitments have invited class-action suits and greater regulatory scrutiny — potential liabilities, customer disputes, or a legal loss could dent margins or force larger-than-expected payouts. FedEx legal risks

Negative Sentiment: Execution & H2 outlook risks: Morgan Stanley and other commentators note strong H1 catalysts but warn of headwinds in H2 that could limit sustainable margin expansion — investors may be trimming positions ahead of that uncertainty. Morgan Stanley note

Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical disruption: FedEx suspended services in several Gulf countries amid regional conflict, creating near-term revenue disruption and logistics costs on key international routes. Service suspensions

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $382.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

