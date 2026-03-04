CI Investments Inc. Purchases 57,835 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 274.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pool worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 237.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 164.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 201.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,580. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $210.67 and a one year high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.71 and its 200-day moving average is $269.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cfra raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

