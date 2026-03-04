Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $43.26 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,488,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,831,000 after purchasing an additional 419,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,957,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,144,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler set a $59.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, serving communities across the western United States. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers a range of financial products, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance services. With locations in dozens of branches across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Arizona, it caters to individuals, small businesses and agribusiness clients.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century as a community-focused savings institution, Glacier Bancorp has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of regional banks, strengthening its presence in local markets.

