Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of UMB Financial worth $33,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 193.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,122.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,526.03. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,760,750.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,521,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,323,616.12. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $4,218,998. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.1%

UMB Financial stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

