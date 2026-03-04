Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 199,333 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $142,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Friday Financial grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.