Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $137,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

