Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5,161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Articles

