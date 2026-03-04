Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $299.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $331.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.71.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,780. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,937 shares of company stock worth $2,687,784 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

