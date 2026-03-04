Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $47,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,778.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 128.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

