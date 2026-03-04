Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,582 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,576 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $50,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 875.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,794 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $201.55 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

