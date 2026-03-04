DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 182,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,756,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 300.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,629,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,463.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 312,401 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 846,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRME has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of PRME opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.70.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

