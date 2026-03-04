Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $25.63 Million Holdings in Banner Corporation $BANR

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Banner worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,500,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Banner by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Banner by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 59,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. Banner Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

