APA Corporation $APA Stock Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of APA worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on APA from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Positive Sentiment: APA beat Q4 EPS estimates (reported $0.91 vs. consensus $0.62); management cited stronger output and lower costs that offset weak oil & gas prices — this earnings surprise is the primary bullish catalyst. Article Title

APA beat Q4 EPS estimates (reported $0.91 vs. consensus $0.62); management cited stronger output and lower costs that offset weak oil & gas prices — this earnings surprise is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $37 (from $32) and maintained a positive rating — a materially higher target that supports upside expectations. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target to $37 (from $32) and maintained a positive rating — a materially higher target that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $35 (from $30) while keeping a market-perform rating, which still signals modest upside from current levels. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $35 (from $30) while keeping a market-perform rating, which still signals modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $34 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating — another upward revision that adds analyst support for the name. Article Title

UBS raised its price target to $34 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating — another upward revision that adds analyst support for the name. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes); this looks like a reporting glitch and is unlikely to explain the stock move. Investors should treat these short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified.

Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes); this looks like a reporting glitch and is unlikely to explain the stock move. Investors should treat these short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: A separate analyst note listed a $29 price target (raised in that report) which is below current trading levels and would be a less bullish signal if adopted more widely. Article Title

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

