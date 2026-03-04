Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,781 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 609,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $45,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,938,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1,069.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 203,449 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nutanix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,190,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after acquiring an additional 191,314 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. Nutanix has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

