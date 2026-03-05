Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 257,546 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 5.4% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $552,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $405.94 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

