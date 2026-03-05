Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

BOBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bob’s Discount Furniture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NYSE:BOBS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

In related news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi‑year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. KeyCorp Coverage

KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi‑year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. RBC Coverage Raymond James / Zacks

UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Goldman Coverage

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Bank of America Morgan Stanley Robert W. Baird

Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Neutral Sentiment: Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post‑market) — an important near‑term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Conference Call Notice

Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post‑market) — an important near‑term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the flurry of mostly bullish analyst starts and several price targets well above current quotes, the stock is down today — likely reflecting short‑term profit‑taking, broader market pressure or positioning ahead of the March 17 earnings release. Market Summary

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

