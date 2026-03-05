Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.20. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

