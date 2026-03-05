First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,833,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after buying an additional 2,428,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after acquiring an additional 441,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $303.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

