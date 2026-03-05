Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,239,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,004,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,024 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 25.8% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $874,725,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.14.

Salesforce stock opened at $193.15 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

